Boat capsizes in Ganga river in UP's Chandauli

A boat carrying mostly labourers capsized in Ganga river near Mahuji village here on Saturday.

As many as 12 people are missing since the boat capsized. The administration has called a team of NDRF for the rescue operation.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.