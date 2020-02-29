Boat capsizes in Ganga river in UP's Chandauli
A boat carrying mostly labours capsized in Ganga river near Mahuji village here on Saturday.
As many as 12 people are missing since the boat capsized. The administration has called a team of NDRF for the rescue operation.
Further details awaited. (ANI)
