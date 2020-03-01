Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHRC deputs fact-finding teams to probe violence in northeast Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 00:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 00:13 IST
NHRC deputs fact-finding teams to probe violence in northeast Delhi
"The NHRC has deputed a fact-finding team to investigate the recent cases of violence in northeast Delhi," according to an official. Image Credit: ANI

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has deputed a fact-finding team to investigate the causes of violence in northeast Delhi, an official said on Saturday At least 42 people were killed and over 200 injured as frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump, and pelted stones at locals and police personnel earlier this week, the worst riots in Delhi in over three decades. "The NHRC has deputed a fact-finding team to investigate the recent cases of violence in northeast Delhi," according to an official. In a statement, the NHRC said it had asked its Director General (Investigation) to depute its fact-finding team for on-spot inquiries into violation of human rights during the violence.

"The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of violence in Delhi and specifically in northeast district, as reported in the media, and directed its Director General (Investigation) to depute two fact-finding teams to conduct on-spot inquiry into allegations of human rights violation due to these incidents," the statement said In order to ensure the safety of its officers in view of the incidents of cross-firing during the violent clashes, the commission thought it appropriate to send them for inquiry when the situation was a little under control, it said.

"The teams will visit the northeast district police control room, affected people and also meet the families of those who lost lives in the violence," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

Prison Break Season 6 release date; What Wentworth Miller says on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Film critiquing Iranian death penalty wins Berlin's Golden Bear

There Is No Evil, a study of capital punishment filmed in secret defiance of Iranian government censorship by director Mohammad Rasoulof, won the Berlin Film Festivals Golden Bear award on Saturday. Rasoulof, whose film explores the moral d...

Cricket-Klaasen ton leads South Africa to big win over Australia

Heinrich Klaasen smashed an unbeaten century as South Africa claimed a 74-run victory over Australia in their first one-dayer played on a slow Boland Park wicket on Saturday. After winning the toss, South Africa overcame an early wobble to ...

'There is no evil' by Iran's Rasoulof wins Berlin filmfest top prize

The top prize at the Berlin film festival was won Saturday by There is no evil by Mohammad Rasoulof, an Iranian director who is currently unable to leave his home countryI wish Mohammad could be here himself, but unfortunately he is not all...

Will meet Taliban leaders in 'not-too-distant future': Trump

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he will meet Taliban leaders in the not-too-distant future. The announcement comes hours after the US and Taliban signed a pact regarding the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.Tru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020