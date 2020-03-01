Left Menu
Development News Edition

India beats Russia, Poland to bag $40 million defence deal in Europe

In a major success, India has bagged a deal worth USD 40 million to supply four indigenously-built weapon locating radars to Armenia by beating Russian and Polish firms.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 16:30 IST
India beats Russia, Poland to bag $40 million defence deal in Europe
A file photo of Swathi weapon locating radars.. Image Credit: ANI

By Ajit K Dubey In a major success, India has bagged a deal worth USD 40 million to supply four indigenously-built weapon locating radars to Armenia by beating Russian and Polish firms.

"The deal is for supplying four Swathi weapon locating radars developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to Armenia in Europe," government sources told ANI. The supply of the equipment to Armenia has already started and this is being considered as a big achievement for 'Make in India' programme in the defence sector, they said.

Sources said Armenians had conducted trials of systems offered by Russia and Poland that were also good but they decided to go for the reliable Indian system. The contract is for four Swathi weapon locating radars which provide fast, automatic and accurate location of enemy weapons like mortars, shells and rockets in its 50-km range.

The radar can simultaneously handle multiple projectiles fired from different weapons at different locations. The Indian Army is also using the same radars for its operations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir where they trace the source of attack by Pakistani positions. The system was given for trial to Army in 2018. Officials said the export order will help India open a new market for the sale of its indigenous systems, which are cheaper than their European and other rivals.

The Defence Ministry is also now looking at other orders from South-East Asia, Latin America and Middle-East countries for boosting defence exports for which a target of Rs 35,000 crore has been set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

UN urges calm amid migrant surge at Turkey-Greece border

Geneva, Mar 1 AFP The United Nation called Sunday for calm and urged states to refrain from excessive force, as thousands of migrants have flooded to Turkeys border with Greece in a bid to enter the EU The UN refugee agency said it was call...

Researchers find a process to minimise pregnancy-related complications

Researchers have made a breakthrough to minimise the chances of pregnancy-related complications such as miscarriages, preeclampsia and foetal growth restriction. They have discovered a process that contributes to placental implantation duri...

NSG commandos' commitment towards country's peace is an inspiration to all, says Shah

After interacting with the National Security Guard NSG commandos here in Rajarhat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said their contribution towards countrys peace and security serves as an inspiration to all countrymen. Today at NSG campus in ...

Army Major dies in fire accident in J-K

Indian Army Major Ankit Budhiraja lost his life in a fire which broke out at his house here on Sunday. The fire broke out at around 02.30 pm.Major Budhiraja managed to get his family and a pet dog out of the house, but succumbed to fire inj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020