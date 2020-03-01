Left Menu
NCB arrests 6 with over 380 kg of ganja in Delhi

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 01-03-2020 16:50 IST
  Created: 01-03-2020 16:50 IST
NCB arrests 6 with over 380 kg of ganja in Delhi

Six people have been arrested with over 380 kg of marijuana by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the national capital as part of an inter-state narcotics smuggling busting operation, officials said on Sunday The contraband was seized from a truck in Sarita Vihar here on February 25 by the sleuths of the federal anti-narcotics agency.

A total of 386 kg of marijuana ('ganja' in Hindi) was recovered from a secret cavity created right behind the driver's seat of the truck bearing registration number of Andhra Pradesh, NCB Delhi zonal director K P S Malhotra said "Six persons involved in trafficking of the drug consignment from Odisha to Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) have been arrested under the provision of the NDPS Act," he said. "Those arrested include the supplier, transporter and the receiver. The drug cache has been sourced from Ganjam district of Odisha," the official said.

Two four-wheeled vehicles that were escorting the truck have also been seized, he added NCB officials said the estimated value of the seized contraband could be about Rs 18-19 lakh as marijuana is sold in the NCR at the rate of Rs 5,000-Rs 6,000 per kg.

Marijuana is the psychoactive category of narcotics obtained from cannabis plant and is abused as a recreational drug. PTI NES SRY

