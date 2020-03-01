President Kovind arrives in C''garh on two-day visit

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Sunday on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh during which he will take part in the convocation ceremony of a central university in Bilaspur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Secretary R P Mandal and other senior officials received the president at the Swami Vivekanand Airport in the state capital Raipur after he arrived at around 11.30 am, a government official told PTI.

Soon after his arrival, Kovind left for Bilaspur district in a helicopter, he said The president will meet Chief Justice and Justices of the Chhattisgarh High Court there in the evening over high tea, the official said.

On Monday, Kovind will address the convocation ceremony of the Guru Ghasidas University in Bilaspur at 10 am After the function, he will return to Raipur and leave for Delhi around noon, he added.

Multi-layered security arrangements have been made for the president's visit, a police official said.

