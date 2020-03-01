Moderate intensity quake hits Shimla

A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.2 shook Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla on Sunday morning, the Meteorological Department said

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property

The earthquake's epicentre was at a depth of 5 km north-east in Shimla, the department said, adding that tremors were felt in and around the district at 10.13 am.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

