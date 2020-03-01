Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala govt will take steps to bring back state''s fishermen

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 17:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 17:55 IST
Kerala govt will take steps to bring back state''s fishermen

The Kerala government will take all necessary steps to bring fishermen from the state stranded in Iran following the coronavirus scare, Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma said on Sunday She said the government will collect details of the Keralites trapped in Iran and coordinate with the Indian embassy there through NoRKA (Department of Non-Resident Keralite Affairs).

The minister also said the priority was to provide food and necessary medicines to those stranded there "The Indian embassy will be contacted through the Union Ministry of External Affairs. We will ensure that essential materials and food are made available to them soon.

I am not sure about evacuating them now as all the flights have been cancelled," Merckutty Amma told reporters here A video of the Kerala fishermen seeking help was forwarded to the families of the fishermen and media houses in the state.

One of them is heard saying in the video that they were unable to move out of their rooms due to the restrictions imposed by the Iran government due to the coronavirus scare "Like us many people are from India are stranded here.

We are short of food. We tried to contact our sponsor. But he asked us to contact the government authorities," the man said The fishermen were in Iran, working for a fishing company for last many months.

Most of the Keralites are from Pozhiyur and Vizhinjam areas in Thiruvananthapuram The Tamil Nadu government had on Friday taken up with the Centre the issue of over 300 stranded fishermen from the state in Iran and sought steps for their immediate evacuation.

According to Chief Minister K Palaniswami, 450-odd Indians including fishermen from Tamil Nadu were working in various fishing vessels berthed and operating in Iranian ports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia reports four new cases of coronavirus

Malaysia reported four new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 29.All of the new cases were among Malaysian nationals, one of whom had traveled to China while another had traveled recent...

NDA united in Bihar, will win more than 200 seats in assembly polls: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday asserted that the ruling NDA is and will remain united in the state, dispelling confusions that had arisen in the wake of his recent meeting with RJDs Tejashwi Yadav followed by some opposition Gr...

UN urges calm amid migrant surge at Turkey-Greece border

The United Nation called Sunday for calm and urged states to refrain from excessive force, as thousands of migrants have flooded to Turkeys border with Greece in a bid to enter the EU The UN refugee agency said it was calling for calm and e...

Researchers find a process to minimise pregnancy-related complications

Researchers have made a breakthrough to minimise the chances of pregnancy-related complications such as miscarriages, preeclampsia and foetal growth restriction. They have discovered a process that contributes to placental implantation duri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020