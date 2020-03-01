Left Menu
Delhi violence: CBSE to reschedule exams for candidates unable able to appear for exams up to March 7

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday said the school principals have been requested to provide the list of the students, who would not be able to appear in the exams to be conducted up to March 7 for whom the exams would be held at a later date.

CBSE's Class X and XII examinations will be held as per the schedule from March 2 onwards in the violence-hit North-East Delhi areas.. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday said the school principals have been requested to provide the list of the students, who would not be able to appear in the exams to be conducted up to March 7 for whom the exams would be held at a later date. "Considering the difficult situation that continues with some of the candidates, the CBSE is prepared to hold examinations at a later date for such candidates, who would not be able to appear for the examinations up to 7th March," said the CBSE in a statement today.

"School Principals have been requested to provide the list of such students to the Board who are not able to appear in the exams to be conducted up to 7th March 2020," added the Board. CBSE's Class X and XII examinations will be held as per the schedule from March 2 onwards in the violence-hit North-East Delhi areas.

The Delhi High Court had on Friday said that shifting the examination centres at this time is not a viable option and asked the Delhi Police to ensure proper security at the centres in the violence-hit North-East district of the national capital. A single-judge bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdhar had also impleaded the Delhi government as a party to the proceedings and slated the matter for further hearing on March 4.

During the hearing, the CBSE informed the court that a list of examination centres has been shared with the Delhi Police and the Delhi government. It had added that the examinations scheduled for February 28 and 29 have been cancelled but the ones from March 2 onwards will be held as scheduled.

CBSE on Thursday had said that Class X and XII examinations scheduled on February 28 and 29 in North East Delhi and other areas affected by the violence in the national capital have been cancelled. (ANI)

