Drug peddler arrested, contraband substances recovered in J-K's Sopore
A drug peddler was arrested and contraband substances were recovered in an operation in Sopore, according to the Kashmir Zone Police on Sunday.
A drug peddler was arrested and contraband substances were recovered in an operation in Sopore, according to the Kashmir Zone Police on Sunday. The police have lodged a case under relevant sections of the IPC after the operation.
"War on drugs. Police in Sopore arrested a drug peddler in recent action against drug dealers in the area. Contraband substances recovered. Case registered," a tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police read. Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sopore