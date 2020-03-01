Left Menu
Drug peddler arrested, contraband substances recovered in J-K's Sopore

A drug peddler was arrested and contraband substances were recovered in an operation in Sopore, according to the Kashmir Zone Police on Sunday.

Representative image

A drug peddler was arrested and contraband substances were recovered in an operation in Sopore, according to the Kashmir Zone Police on Sunday. The police have lodged a case under relevant sections of the IPC after the operation.

"War on drugs. Police in Sopore arrested a drug peddler in recent action against drug dealers in the area. Contraband substances recovered. Case registered," a tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police read. Further details are awaited.

