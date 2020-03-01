Man, woman commit suicide in Delhi's Jamia Nagar

A man and a woman allegedly committed suicide inside a flat located in Jamia Nagar on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Two suicide notes have been recovered from the site, according to the police.

"In the intervening night of February 29 and March 1, a PCR call was received at Police Station Jamia Nagar regarding suicide committed by a couple in a house located in Batla House area, Jamia Nagar. Police officials reached the spot where two bodies were found lying inside the flat," said Jamia Nagar police in a statement. During the initial enquiry, they were identified as Wasi Khan and Farheen, both age 23 years. The duo hail from Laddakh.

"On further enquiry, it was revealed that deceased Wasi Khan was residing in the flat where the bodies were found and Farheen, was residing at Vijay Nagar North Campus. She came to meet him at night," said Police. Further, an enquiry is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

