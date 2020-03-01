Man, woman commit suicide in Delhi's Jamia Nagar
A man and a woman allegedly committed suicide inside a flat located in Jamia Nagar on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.
A man and a woman allegedly committed suicide inside a flat located in Jamia Nagar on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Two suicide notes have been recovered from the site, according to the police.
"In the intervening night of February 29 and March 1, a PCR call was received at Police Station Jamia Nagar regarding suicide committed by a couple in a house located in Batla House area, Jamia Nagar. Police officials reached the spot where two bodies were found lying inside the flat," said Jamia Nagar police in a statement. During the initial enquiry, they were identified as Wasi Khan and Farheen, both age 23 years. The duo hail from Laddakh.
"On further enquiry, it was revealed that deceased Wasi Khan was residing in the flat where the bodies were found and Farheen, was residing at Vijay Nagar North Campus. She came to meet him at night," said Police. Further, an enquiry is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jamia Nagar
- Delhi
- Batla House
- PCR
- Police
ALSO READ
RBI's customary post-budget meeting held in Delhi
Defamation case: Delhi court imposes Rs 5000 cost on Tharoor for not appearing before it
50 people responsible for "Delhi nirman" to share stage with Kejriwal in his oath-taking event
Fire at hotel basement in Delhi
Man held for firing in air in west Delhi