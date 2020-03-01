Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blaze at chemical warehouse in Chennai doused in 18-hour

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 21:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 21:31 IST
Blaze at chemical warehouse in Chennai doused in 18-hour
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The massive fire at a chemical warehouse here was put out on Sunday, after a battle of more than 18 hours, a Fire and Rescue Services official said There were no casualties in the fire that broke out around 3 pm on Saturday and damaged raw material estimated to be worth about Rs 100 crore, the official said.

"The fire has been put out. Since there is a heat atmosphere fire tenders are still engaged in cooling of the area by spraying water," he told PTI Fire and Rescue Services DGP C Sylendra Babu lauded the firemen for bringing the blaze under control.

"Congratulations to the firemen who valiantly fought for 18 hours and localized the serious fire in a chemical godown in Madhavaram," he said in a post on a social networking site Babu had on Saturday said the blaze, amid clouds of thick black smoke, spread rapidly since the chemical was highly combustible.

According to fire department, 36 fire tenders and 500 personnel were used to control the fire An investigation was on to identify the cause of incident, another official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Prison Break Season 6 release date; What Wentworth Miller says on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Trump aides defend US coronavirus response

Washington, Mar 1 AFP Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday defended the US administrations handling of the coronavirus epidemic after the first confirmed death on American soil and rising criticism of the state of US preparedness Pence and H...

Spielberg daughter arrested on domestic charge in Tennessee

Nashville, Mar 1 AP A daughter of film director Steven Spielberg was arrested in Tennessee in a domestic incident involving her boyfriend, police said Mikaela Spielberg, 23, was charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury early Satu...

MP: Couple, daughter killed in road accident

Jabalpur MP, Mar 1 PTIThree members of a familywere killed on Sunday after their motorcycle was hit by atruck in Sihora tehsil in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh,police saidThe deceased have been identified as Vijay Kumar Sen40, his wif...

Sanders raised $46.5 million in February, Warren $29 million, Biden $18 million

Democratic U.S. presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders raised 46.5 million in February, his campaign said on Sunday, and will launch new television ad buys in nine states with primaries later this month after this weeks Super Tuesday cont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020