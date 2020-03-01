Two people beaten for property in Mathura

Two people were injured when they were beaten by a group of unknown people allegedly in a bid to capture their property in Ganeshra area here on Sunday. The assailants who escaped from the spot also opened fire and destroyed a vehicle belonging to the victims.

The injured were admitted to a hospital after the incident. Further, details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

