Three-year-old girl sexually assaulted by diabled man in AP

A 35-year-old physically challenged man allegedly sexually assaulted a three-year-old girl, his neighbour, while she was playing near her house at Pitapuram in East Godavari district, police said on Sunday The accused Kurada Nageswara Rao is absconding, they said adding the incident occurred on Friday.

The accused sexually assaulted the girl when she was playing behind her house On hearing the girl's cries, her mother along with the neighbours rushed to the spot and rescued the girl.

However, the accused escaped, they added The girl was immediately shifted to a private hospital.

A complaint was lodged with the police on Saturday night following which a case was registered under POCSO Act.

