Nagaland women commission organizes night-walk

Along with the rest of the country, Nagaland State Commission for Women (NSCW) on Sunday organised a "Night-Walk campaign" to popularise and promote women safety Thousands of women from different walks of life and tribes participated in the night-walk that started from TCP Gate junction.

The march culminated at Old MLA Hostel junction The participants comprising women, children and young ladies from different Naga tribes and non-Naga inhabitants of the state capital held placards during the march.

Some placards read - "keep your sisters/girl child/mothers safe everywhere", "mutual respect emits women safety" and "safety isn't expensive, it's priceless" The main objective of the walk was to emphasize on safe environment for women at public places sans time and to normalize women's visibility in public places, the Chairperson of NSCW, Khrienuo Tache, said while addressing the campaigners.

The safety of women 24x7 in public spaces is essential and important for wholesome growth of societies across the world, she said The situation here is unlike other parts of the country but Naga women are in solidarity with the rest of the womenfolk who have been facing unwanted situations, Tache said, while replying to a query from media persons on whether the commission feels Naga girls and women are not safe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.