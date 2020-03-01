Construction begins in Trans Arunachal Highway stretch

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix on Sunday flagged off the construction works for a part of the Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH), amid controversy over compensation for providing land for the project With the commencement of the construction works, the Potin-Pangin stretch of the highway is all set to see the light of the day after nearly 12 years of wait, he said.

The compensation below Rs 5 lakh will be paid before March 15 this year, the minister said after flagging off the works at Anya gate in Ziro in Lower Subansiri district "For more than Rs 5 lakh compensation, 55 per cent of the amount will be paid in March while the rest will disbursed on or before August this year," the home minister said.

He directed Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner to submit the details of the compensation amount to be paid to genuine beneficiaries at the earliest, according to a report of the Fact Finding Committee A section of people in Lower Subansiri district, allegedly in connivance with government officials, were paid compensation for giving land to the government for the highway project though they did not have any landed property. At least seven people have been arrested in this connection.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu had recently asked those who have illegally received land compensation for the highway project to return the money to the government or face legal action The TAH is an ambitious two-lane highway project covering 1,703 km from Tawang in the north-west to Kanubari in the east of the state. The project, which entails another 848 km as link roads to major towns off the alignment, was conceived in 2008.

Felix appealed to the organisations of both Nyishi and Apatani communities to play an active role for timely completion of the highway project He said the government has approved additional Rs 62.48 crore for payments of compensation.

Ministers and MLAs, present on the occasion, emphasised on the early completion of the road and appealed to the people to support the project The 407-km Potin-Pangin stretch of the TAH is considered as the lifeline for six districts of the state..

