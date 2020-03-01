Left Menu
Development News Edition

Construction begins in Trans Arunachal Highway stretch

  • PTI
  • |
  • Itanagar
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 22:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 22:38 IST
Construction begins in Trans Arunachal Highway stretch

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix on Sunday flagged off the construction works for a part of the Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH), amid controversy over compensation for providing land for the project With the commencement of the construction works, the Potin-Pangin stretch of the highway is all set to see the light of the day after nearly 12 years of wait, he said.

The compensation below Rs 5 lakh will be paid before March 15 this year, the minister said after flagging off the works at Anya gate in Ziro in Lower Subansiri district "For more than Rs 5 lakh compensation, 55 per cent of the amount will be paid in March while the rest will disbursed on or before August this year," the home minister said.

He directed Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner to submit the details of the compensation amount to be paid to genuine beneficiaries at the earliest, according to a report of the Fact Finding Committee A section of people in Lower Subansiri district, allegedly in connivance with government officials, were paid compensation for giving land to the government for the highway project though they did not have any landed property. At least seven people have been arrested in this connection.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu had recently asked those who have illegally received land compensation for the highway project to return the money to the government or face legal action The TAH is an ambitious two-lane highway project covering 1,703 km from Tawang in the north-west to Kanubari in the east of the state. The project, which entails another 848 km as link roads to major towns off the alignment, was conceived in 2008.

Felix appealed to the organisations of both Nyishi and Apatani communities to play an active role for timely completion of the highway project He said the government has approved additional Rs 62.48 crore for payments of compensation.

Ministers and MLAs, present on the occasion, emphasised on the early completion of the road and appealed to the people to support the project The 407-km Potin-Pangin stretch of the TAH is considered as the lifeline for six districts of the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Nigeria moves coronavirus patient for better health care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Whatever happened after Maha assembly polls unfortunate: Raj

Apparently referring to the coming together of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress to form an unlikely alliance in Maharashtra last year, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said on Sunday that whatever happened after the assembly poll results was unfortunate ...

ADM attacked with cricket bat in Ghaziabad, one held

An Additional District Magistrate ADM was injured after being assaulted with a cricket bat here on Sunday, police said The attacker identified as Jasbir Singh, a former army man, has been detained.Madan Singh Garbyal was out for a walk when...

19th session of Kerala Legislative Assembly to begin on Monday

The 19th session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly will begin on Monday and conclude on April 8, according to the Speakers office The session is likely to be a stormy one with opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front UDF likely to t...

New virus: Over 88,000 infected globally, 3,000 dead

Beijing, Mar 1 AP A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 88,000 people globally and caused 3,000 deathsThe World Health Organisation WHO has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the cor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020