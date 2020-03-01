Polish student of Jadavpur University asked to leave country after attending anti-CAA rally

A Comparative Literature student in Kolkata's Jadavpur University has been sent a notice by the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO), under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, and asked to leave the country immediately, said Jadavpur University sources.

The student has been identified as Kamil Siedcynski, a national from Poland.

He had participated in rallies against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Kolkata, the sources added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.