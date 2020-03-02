Man held with 1.5 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 7.5 cr in Tripura

A man was held with 1.5 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 7.5 crore in the international market from Gokulnagar on Sunday, police said. The Yaba tablets were being smuggled from Assam to Sonamura border.

Deputy Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) Gokulnagar Sector said: "The BSF had specific information about the Yaba tablets being smuggled. We conducted an operation along with the police that led to the recovery of 1.5 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 7.5 crore in the international market." The driver of the vehicle managed to escape but the co-driver has been taken into custody, he said. The arrested person has been identified as Jahid Hussain (27). (ANI)

