All India News Schedule for Monday, March 2 NATIONAL -Event to unveil Vistara's Dreamliner aircraft at 1 pm NCR -Stories related to northeast Delhi violence.
-Indian Youth Congress to hold protest to demand FIR against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra and Parvesh Verma at noon. SUPREME COURT -Nirbhaya case: Curative petition of one death row convict. -Order on issue of referring hearing on Article 370 to larger bench -Sara Abdullah's plea against slapping of PSA against Omar Abdullah HIGH COURT -N-E Delhi violence: Plea for easy passage of injured persons to hospitals.
-Pleas seeking drafting of uniform civil code. -Christian Michel James' bail plea in VVIP chopper deal scam TRIAL COURTS -Order likely on complaint by CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Pravesh Verma for their alleged hate speeches -Hearing to continue on ED's bail cancellation plea against accused Gautam Khaitan in Agusta Westland case.
-Plea by Nirbhaya case convict Akshay Singh seeking to stay execution till pendency of mercy petition before President NORTH — Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Noida.
— Assembly sessions in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh SOUTH -Jammu and kashmir investment roadshow in Telangana at noon -CAA protest follow up in Tamil Nadu -Karnataka Assembly EAST -TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to launch new campaign followed by meeting with party leaders.
-Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh assembly sessions WEST -President Ram Nath Kovind at convocation of Guru Ghasidas Central University in Bilaspur at 11 am.
-Gujarat Assembly session -Maharashtra legislature session.
