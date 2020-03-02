Left Menu
Development News Edition

School in South Delhi remains closed following rumours of violence on Sunday evening

Amid rumours of violence breaking out in multiple locations in Delhi on Sunday evening, the trustee board of a school in South Delhi ordered the closure of the institution on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 11:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 11:34 IST
School in South Delhi remains closed following rumours of violence on Sunday evening
Paramjit Singh, member of Guru Nanak Garib Niwaj Education Trust. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Amid rumours of violence breaking out in multiple locations in Delhi on Sunday evening, the trustee board of a school in South Delhi ordered the closure of the institution on Monday. Paramjit Singh, member of the trustee board which runs the Guru Nanak Garib Niwaj School in Greater Kailash-2 area of South Delhi told ANI that the board had decided to keep the school closed on Monday as a precautionary measure.

"We have closed the school because we heard that some riots are going on in our neighbouring colonies. So as a precautionary measure we called up the parents to not send their children to school today," Singh told ANI here. He further said that the board will make the decisions regarding reopening the school on Tuesday after monitoring the situation.

"We will monitor the situation today and the school will reopen as soon as possible as it is exam season and it is difficult to postpone them. But first, we need to get assured before reopening it," he said. Meanwhile, the Principal of the school, Meenakshi Malhotra, said that most of the senior classes were already on preparatory leave for the exams which are starting on March 4.

Malhotra said that the decision to close the school had been taken based on requests from some parents of junior children in the school. Delhi Police on Sunday detained some people for spreading rumours in the national capital.

"Today, some anti-social elements were spreading rumours. We received many PCR calls. The situation is completely normal. Deployment of police personnel is everywhere. Don't pay attention to rumours and inform police about it," Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa told ANI on Sunday. "Spreading rumours is a crime. We are closely monitoring social media and will take strict action. Delhi Police has detained some people who spread such rumours. We are registering cases against them and will arrest them," he said.

Police have apprehended two suspects from Rohini. Earlier in the day, refuting rumours about tensions in the city, the Delhi Police urged the people not to pay heed to them, asserting that the situation is completely normal.

"The situation is completely normal. Our senior officers are monitoring the situation. We received some panic calls today. I request the people of Delhi that the situation is normal and do not pay attention to rumours," Randhawa had said. "We received some calls from West Delhi, South East Delhi, Madanpur Khadar, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar and Khyala. The situation is normal at these places. Police are monitoring social media platforms as well. We will take action against rumour-mongers," said Randhawa.

Amid rumours, the entry and exit gates of some Delhi Metro stations were closed for a short duration on Sunday evening. At least 46 people lost their lives and more than 200 others sustained serious injuries in the violence that rocked north-east Delhi for four days.

The Delhi Police said that 254 FIRs, including 41 cases under the Arms Act, have been registered in connection with the violence. Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Kolkata Police arrests 3 'BJP supporters' for 'goli maro...' slogan

Kolkata Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three BJP supporters for allegedly raising the incendiary desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maro ... shoot the traitors slogan while they were on their way to attend Union Home Minister Amit Shahs r...

Motorcycling-Thai MotoGP race postponed indefinitely on coronavirus fears

The second MotoGP race of the season, which was scheduled to be held in Thailand this month, has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Thai Deputy Prime Minister said on Monday.The decision to postpone the March 2...

Australian financial regulators hold emergency call on coronavirus - sources

Australias financial regulators scheduled an emergency call on Monday to discuss the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the country looks to reduce the risk of recession. The conference...

Chinese man sentenced to death for virus checkpoint killing

Beijing, Mar 2 AFP A Chinese court has sentenced a man to death for fatally stabbing two officials at a checkpoint set up to control the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak The virus has infected more than 80,000 people and killed nearly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020