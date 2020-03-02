Need to have sober conversations:Jaishankar on changing nature of geo-politics

A mix of ideologies, identities and history with business, politics and strategy can create a very "potent cocktail" and the need of the hour is to have sober conversations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday while talking about changing dynamics of geo-politics globally Addressing a conference, he said the few years have demonstrated a growing capacity of India to contribute to the global discourse and make a difference to international outcomes. "We significantly shaped the connectivity debate at a time when the world was still confused. And backed that up with a plethora of projects, including in our immediate neighbourhood," he said. Jaishankar said India's single-minded campaign against terrorism has brought that issue into sharp focus in key world forums, including at the the G-20. "Where maritime security is concerned, India has emerged as a key player, especially in the Indian Ocean," he added.

Talking about key challenges globally, the external affairs minister said that after generation of extolling the virtues of globalisation, the world is facing polarised debates on so many issues "Not only has the landscape become more difficult but the very articulation of interests has come under challenge. Competition is not just among states but often within them, reflecting the tension between the older order and the emerging one," he said.

"When ideologies, identities and history mix with business, politics and strategy, it can create a very potent cocktail. But the need of the hour remains more sober conversations," Jaishankar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.