Delhi Police arrests one person over rumour-mongering

Delhi Police on Monday arrested one person under the charges of rumour-mongering, which allegedly led to tension and panic among the people in Delhi yesterday.

Police, however, asked people not to believe in any rumours adding that the situation is normal at these places and they are monitoring social media platforms as well.

According to the police, panic calls were received from several areas of Delhi. This comes in the aftermath of the violence that erupted in North-East Delhi last week, in which at least 47 people died and around 200 sustained injuries. (ANI)

