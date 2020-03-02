Board exams resume in North-East Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education examinations for Class X and XII resumed "peacefully and successfully" in the North-East part of Delhi that was affected by violence. The examinations were postponed on February 28 and 29 after an escalation of violence in the area. Out of the 2,888 students registered for both Class X and XII Board examinations, 2,837 students were present for the exam. An attendance of 98.2 percent was recorded across the centres of North-East Delhi.

"This has been possible due to the support and coordination of students, parents, schools, Delhi Police and Directorate of Education," Anurag Tripathi, Secretary CBSE said in a statement. The statement further read, "The CBSE is committed to conducting safe and smooth board examinations in the coming days as well." (ANI)

