Will take action on Hardas Committee report: Maha minister

Appropriate action will be taken on the recommendations of the Hardas Committee report concerning SC/STs and necessary changes will be made in laws for this, Maharashtra Tribal Development Minister KC Padavi told the Legislative Council on Monday Replying to a question by BJP MLC Ramesh Patil, Padavi said some 47 Scheduled Castes and Tribes communities were likely to benefit from (retired Justice) PV Hardas Committee report.

"We will take appropriate action on the report and make necessary changes in the law. We are awaiting the reply of the state Law and Judiciary department on Hardas report," he said in the Council The Hardas Committee was set up on January 14 last year and submitted its report on May 29, which was forwarded to the Law and Judiciary department on October 1, he informed.

PTI ND BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.