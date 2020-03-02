Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab Cabinet approves rules for facilitating Co-operative Societies

The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday approved the formulation of the "Punjab Self-Supporting Co-operative Rules, 2019" to facilitate the societies as independent, self-reliant and democratic business enterprises that are free from outside interference.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 16:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 16:48 IST
Punjab Cabinet approves rules for facilitating Co-operative Societies
Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. File photo. Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday approved the formulation of the "Punjab Self-Supporting Co-operative Rules, 2019" to facilitate the societies as independent, self-reliant and democratic business enterprises that are free from outside interference. The development will help achieve the objectives of the Punjab Self-Supporting Co-operative Societies Act 2006, said official spokesperson, adding that the same will come into effect from the date of notification in the Gazette of Punjab.

"The Rules application for registration of self-supporting cooperatives, for the conversion of a Primary Cooperative Society into a Self-Supporting Co-operative Society, and for registration of amendment of bye-laws of the Self-Supporting Cooperative Society," read an official statement. They further envisage the manner of division of the area of operation of a self-supporting Cooperative Society into zones for the purpose including the election of directors of the Board of the society and dispute resolution. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Taliban ends partial truce, to resume Afghan 'operations': spokesman.

Taliban ends partial truce, to resume Afghan operations spokesman. ...

Sumit Sangwan's doping ban lifted, NADA panel rules intake of banned substance unintentional

The one-year doping ban on former Asian silver medal-winning boxer Sumit Sangwan 91kg was on Monday lifted after the National Anti-Doping Agencys NADA appeals panel ruled that his intake of a banned substance was unintentional. Sangwan was ...

FEATURE-Scarred by unrest, Haiti sinks deeper into poverty

Jacquelin Joseph is struggling to re-open his small food and beverage store in the northern Haitian town of Port-de-Paix, months after the country returned to a semblance of normality following violent anti-government protests.The 45-year-o...

Two female rhinos translocated from Kaziranga to Manas National Park

Two female rhinoceros have been translocated from Kaziranga National Park to Manas National Park under the Indian Rhino Vision programme, Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said on Monday.The Manas National Park, which did not have e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020