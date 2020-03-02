New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. DES10 UP-VIOLENCE-MAYAWATI BSP seeks open debate on Delhi violence in Parliament Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday sought an open debate on the recent Delhi violence in Parliament and said like the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, it has shaken the country. .

DES16 UP-CAA-PROTEST 15 booked for 'instigating' anti-CAA protests in Aligarh Aligarh: Fifteen people, including eight Aligarh Muslim University students, have been booked for allegedly instigating anti-CAA protests, police said here on Monday. DES18 UP-TALAQ-DOWRY UP woman harassed over dowry, given triple talaq; husband, in-laws booked Bareilly (UP): Mar 2 (PTI) A case of dowry and domestic violence has been registered here against a man and his family members on a complaint by his wife, police said on Monday. .

DES23 PB-CAB-LOKAYUKTA Punjab Cabinet approves Lokayukta Bill Chandigarh: The state cabinet on Monday approved the Punjab Lokayukta Bill-2020 for passage in the ongoing session of the legislative assembly. DES14 RJ-RAPE-BIRTH Minor girl raped last year delivers baby in Raj Jaipur: A 16-year-old girl who was allegedly raped last year has delivered a baby girl in Nagaur district of Rajasthan. .

IN THE PIPRLINE Shimla: The opposition Congress on Monday walked out of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly over alleged discrimination of Dalits in the state. Chandigarh: Amid the coronavirus scare, the Punjab government announced emergency measures, including setting up of 'flu corners' in all government and private hospitals. PTI RDK.

