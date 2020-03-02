Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only 3,636 bullets missing from police battalion, not 12,061: Kerala Crime Branch

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 17:41 IST
Only 3,636 bullets missing from police battalion, not 12,061: Kerala Crime Branch
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The state Crime Branch, which is probing the alleged disappearance of 12,061 live cartridges from the Special Armed Police Battalion here, conducted an inspection on Monday and said only 3,636 bullets were found missing The Comptroller and Auditor General report had stated 12,061 live cartridges were found missing in a joint verification in the Bell-of-Arms of the SAPB with the Assistant Commandant.

Crime Branch chief Tomin Thachankary told reporters that they found only 3,636 live cartridges were missing and not 12,061 "We are not investigating the CAG. The Crime Branch had asked the battalion to present the live cartridges with them and they presented this much. Probably, it would not have been presented before the CAG.

We are not questioning the CAG. We conducted the investigation in the matter," Thachankary said According to the CAG report, 25 INSAS rifles were also missing from the SAPB.

However, the Crime Branch had conducted a physical examination and found there were 647 INSAS automatic rifles of the total 660 at the SAPB camp with the remaining 13 found to be issued to the armed force battalion under training in Manipur The Crime Branch on Monday inspected live cartridges of SLR, INSAS, and AK 47 rifles and found that instead of 12,061 as claimed to be missing in the CAG report, only 3,636 were missing.

The CAG has reported that 1,417 INSAS bullets were missing but the Crime Branch said the battalion presented all of them The Crime Branch said 3,627 SLR bullets were missing as against the 8,998 mentioned by the CAG.

The Crime Branch also claimed that instead of 1,576 AK47 bullets missing as pointed out by the CAG, only nine were missing There was shortage of 250 9-mm Drill Cartridges, which was "covered up" with dummy cartridges, the CAG report on General and Social Sector for the fiscal ending March 31, 2018, had said.

A senior crime branch official said the investigation team managed to bring back bullets that were taken to various parts of the state for training purposes for inspection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

'Free Kashmir' graffiti spotted near Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Enclave

A case has been registered under the Karnataka Open Places Prevention of Disfigurement Act in connection to Free Kashmir graffiti spotted on a wall near Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Enclave, Police said on Monday.Dr Sharanppa SD, DCP East, Be...

EU says Turkey in tough situation with migrants but must not let them into Europe

The European Unions chief executive, Ursula von der Leyen, expressed sympathy with Turkey over the conflict in Syria on Monday but said it was impermissible for Ankara to let refugees and migrants on its territory cross into Europe. Greek p...

157 terrorists neutralized in 2019 in J-K, says govt

A total of 157 terrorists were neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir last year, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Monday. There have been 138 cases of infiltration by terrorists along Line of ControlInternational Border during the year 2019...

Taliban ends partial truce, to resume Afghan 'operations': spokesman.

Taliban ends partial truce, to resume Afghan operations spokesman. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020