Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: 'Flu corners' to be set up in hospitals in Punjab

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 17:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 17:48 IST
Coronavirus: 'Flu corners' to be set up in hospitals in Punjab

Chandigarh, Mar 2 (PTI) Amid scare over deadly coronavirus, the Punjab government on Monday announced emergency measures, including setting up of 'flu corners' in all government and private hospitals, in the event of any exigency. "The 'flu corners' will screen all suspected cases of respiratory tract infections at the earliest and ensure that the movement of such cases is restricted in order to prevent the spread of the (coronavirus) disease," an official statement said The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The cabinet took stock of the situation triggered by the global epidemic, even as two positive cases of the novel coronavirus -- one in Delhi and another in Telangana -- have been reported in the country. The state government also approved the Punjab Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020 under the ambit of sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 to combat the menace of the virus, the statement said According to a notification approved by the cabinet, no private laboratory has been authorised to take or test sample of COVID-19 or coronavirus in the state. No person, institution or organisation will use any print or media in any form, for giving information on COVID-19 without prior permission of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab. Spread of any rumours or unscientific information regarding COVID-19 will be a punishable offence under the notification, said the statement.

The state cabinet also announced that all hospitals in the state have been directed to take a suspected patient's history of travel to any country or area from where the spread of the disease is being reported, and also the history of coming in contact with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19, along with cases of respiratory tract infections or those presenting with symptoms similar to coronavirus If there is any history of travel or contact with a case of COVID-19 in the last 14 days of development of symptoms, the person has to be kept in hospital isolation and the Department of Health has to be informed immediately by that doctor, hospital or clinic.

Any person having travelled to a country or area from where COVID-19 is being reported has to self report to the nearest government hospital or call at helpline number 104 to inform about the travel details so that necessary action could be undertaken by the health department, the statement said The health department will have rights to admit a person and isolate, if he has visited an area where coronavirus is endemic and is symptomatic, in consultation with deputy commissioner of the district concerned, it said.

In case COVID-19 is reported from a defined geographic area, the district administration will have rights to implement containment measures in order to prevent the spread of the disease.  Deputy commissioner of each district is authorised to take action as per the notification for COVID-19 in the area of jurisdiction of the district, the statement said. A committee shall be constituted and notified by the Department of Health and Family Welfare under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner involving SSP, civil surgeon and other officers of the district to take decision for measures for containment of COVID-19. PTI VSD  SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

'Free Kashmir' graffiti spotted near Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Enclave

A case has been registered under the Karnataka Open Places Prevention of Disfigurement Act in connection to Free Kashmir graffiti spotted on a wall near Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Enclave, Police said on Monday.Dr Sharanppa SD, DCP East, Be...

EU says Turkey in tough situation with migrants but must not let them into Europe

The European Unions chief executive, Ursula von der Leyen, expressed sympathy with Turkey over the conflict in Syria on Monday but said it was impermissible for Ankara to let refugees and migrants on its territory cross into Europe. Greek p...

157 terrorists neutralized in 2019 in J-K, says govt

A total of 157 terrorists were neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir last year, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Monday. There have been 138 cases of infiltration by terrorists along Line of ControlInternational Border during the year 2019...

Taliban ends partial truce, to resume Afghan 'operations': spokesman.

Taliban ends partial truce, to resume Afghan operations spokesman. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020