India temporarily suspends pilgrimage to Kartarpur Sahib

In November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated a dedicated corridor connecting Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab with Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara in Pakistan. Image Credit: ANI

HIGHLIGHTS

  • India has suspended travel and registration for Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan
  • Govt has announced suspension of all types of passenger movements via all the immigration land check posts

Amidst the growing concerns over the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has temporarily suspended the travel and registration for Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan, beginning Sunday midnight. As a precautionary measure, the Indian government has also suspended movement of all types of passengers through international border points with Pakistan from 00:00 hours of March 16.

"In wake of COVID19 India outbreak, as a precautionary measure to contain and control spread of the disease, the travel and registration for Sri Kartarpur Sahib is temporarily suspended from 00:00 hours on March 16, 2020, till further orders," a home ministry spokesperson said. On Saturday, the government had announced suspension of all types of passenger movement from 00:00 hours on March 15 through the Indo-Bangla, Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan and Indo-Myanmar borders barring a few specified border checkposts.

All types of passenger movements through all the immigration land check posts located India-Bangladesh, India-Nepal, India-Bhutan and India-Myanmar borders will be suspended with effect from 00:00 hours on March 15, except through a few posts, and at India-Pakistan border with effect from 00:00 hours on March 16 until further orders, according to a home ministry order. The decisions have been taken in view of the coronavirus threat, a home ministry official said.

In November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated a dedicated corridor connecting Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab with Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara in Pakistan. Indian pilgrims of all faiths are allowed to undertake round the year visa-free travel to the historic gurudwara, the final resting place of founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev ji.

(With inputs from agencies.)

