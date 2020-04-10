Punjab expecting bumper crop of 185 lakh tonnes of wheat, making adequate arrangements for harvest: Amarinder Singh.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 14:10 IST
Punjab expecting bumper crop of 185 lakh tonnes of wheat, making adequate arrangements for harvest: Amarinder Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Amarinder Singh