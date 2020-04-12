We have identified more COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi: Kejriwal

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...
The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....
Republican U.S. senators from oil states who recently introduced legislation to remove American troops from Saudi Arabia said on Saturday they had spoken with three officials from the kingdom and urged them to take concrete action to cut cr...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital as he continues his recovery from COVID-19, his office said on Sunday.On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wi...
Indian equestrian ace Fouaad Mirza on Sunday said that the postponement of Tokyo Olympics to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic was a blessing in disguise for him as he will get more time for preparation. The 28-year-old Mirza, who won ...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday thanked the state-funded NHS medics and staff for their hard work through the coronavirus pandemic as he was discharged from hospital, saying he owed them his life after testing positive for th...