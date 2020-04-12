21 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in J&K; total reaches 245: Officials.

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...
The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....
A coronavirus lockdown in Liberias capital Monrovia got off to a chaotic start on Saturday, as some police officers used truncheons against residents who had ventured out into the streets to buy food and withdraw money. Confusion reigned ac...
Israels president on Sunday denied a request from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus main rival Benny Gantz for more time to try to form a government, deepening the countrys political deadlock. Israeli political commentators said Reuven Riv...
Union Health Ministry on Sunday said that only 20 percent of coronavirus patients need ICU support and critical care. On March 29, we had 979 positive cases, now that we have 8,356 positive cases of these only 20 percent cases need ICU supp...
Republican U.S. senators from oil states who recently introduced legislation to remove American troops from Saudi Arabia said on Saturday they had spoken with three officials from the kingdom and urged them to take concrete action to cut cr...