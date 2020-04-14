Left Menu
Development News Edition

All training camps at Sports Authority of India centres to remain suspended till May 3 owing to extension of national lockdown.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 10:55 IST
All training camps at Sports Authority of India centres to remain suspended till May 3 owing to extension of national lockdown.

All training camps at Sports Authority of India centres to remain suspended till May 3 owing to extension of national lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Lonely times to be a new Mum as UK coronavirus lockdown halts normal life

Kimberley Hutton went to hospital to have a baby in the middle of March, stayed for a week, and returned to a world completely changed.While the 26-year-old single mother was on the maternity ward, Britain had entered lockdown to limit the ...

Four Indian-Americans awarded 2020 Guggenheim fellowships

Four Indian-Americans have been awarded a prestigious US fellowship for their accomplishments and exceptional promise. Pradeep Sharma, a mechanical engineer at the University of Houston, Kavita Ramanan, professor of Applied Mathematics at B...

China, Hong Kong stocks rise on better-than-expected trade data

China and Hong Kong stocks gained on Tuesday after the worlds second-largest economy posted better-than-expected trade data despite the coronavirus outbreak. Chinas exports fell 6.6 in March from a year earlier, while imports shrank 0.9, a ...

FOREX-Dollar slips as Chinese trade data brightens mood

The dollar slipped on Tuesday and the Australian dollar led a rally in riskier currencies as Chinas trade data painted a less gloomy picture of the coronavirus economic fallout than markets had feared. Chinas March exports fell 6.6 from a y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020