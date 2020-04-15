Chavan cites South Central Railways' letter as reason behind people gathering at Bandra.

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...
The South African rand fell on Wednesday after a surprise interest rate cut by the countrys central bank, while broader emerging market risk assets retreated amid continued focus on the coronavirus outbreak. The rand weakened about 1.5 to t...
China urged the United States on Wednesday to fulfill its obligations to the World Health Organization WHO, after U.S. President Donald Trump halted funding to the body over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.Asked at a regular daily ...
Spains gasoline consumption has plummeted during the coronavirus lockdown, with Spaniards buying 84 less during the fourth week of restrictions compared with the last week before they were imposed. With many of its roads empty and factory p...
The Kangra district administration on Wednesday warned all rural civic body members of penal action in case they shield information about people returning homes in their areas from abroad or other districts and states. Kangra Deputy Commis...