While situation remains fluid, we are planning to resume flights in phased manner whenever authorities allow us to do so: Vistara CEO.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 14:40 IST
While situation remains fluid, we are planning to resume flights in phased manner whenever authorities allow us to do so: Vistara CEO.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.