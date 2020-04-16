Three more COVID-19 patients die in Gujarat; state toll reaches 36: Govt official.

... ...
Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...
Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...
Britain should ask for an extension to its post-Brexit transition period to ease uncertainty at a time when the world economy is being hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the International Monetary Fund said.It is tough as it ...
The number of people filing for unemployment benefits in the Netherlands soared 42 in March as many businesses were shut down in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country. The Dutch federal employment agency on Thur...
East Timor confirmed on Thursday 10 more cases of coronavirus, taking its tally to 18, said Odete Maria Viegas, an official of the countrys crisis management centre.The southeast Asian nation reported its first case on March 21 but has not ...
Hollywood star Sharon Stone says Hollywood was rife with misogyny when she entered the showbiz over two decades ago. The 62-year-old actor said she was criticised for her appearance at a time when the MeToo movement wasnt even in sight.When...