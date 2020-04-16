Coronavirus cases in Mumbai cross 2,000-mark as 107 more test positive: Civic body.

... ...
Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...
Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...
UEFA will hold an Executive Committee meeting by videoconference next Thursday, April 23, European footballs governing body has confirmed, as it continues to look at ways of restarting the season in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. Befo...
A man was booked for obstructing the footpath near his shop and in east Delhis New Ashok Nagar on Thursday, police said. A video purportedly showing a constable throwing out things from the mans shop also surfaced on social media. However, ...
Actor Ranjit Chowdhry, best known for his roles in Khatta Meetha, Baton Baton Mein and BollywoodHollywood, has died at the age of 65. Son of renowned theatre actor Pearl Padamsee and step son of ad man Alyque Padamsee, Chowdhry died here ...
The East Delhi district administration has asked all Resident Welfare Associations to encourage people to download coronavirus tracking mobile application Aarogya Setu. The app, available on both Android and iOS mobile platforms, has been d...