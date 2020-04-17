Trai raises international call termination charges to 35-65 paise/min with forbearance; telcos to benefit.

... ...
Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...
Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...
The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 1,059 people, the countrys public health agency said on Friday, rising from 1,017 on Thursday.The number of people showing positive tests for the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus...
Former Test skipper Graeme Smith was on Friday confirmed as South Africas director of cricket -- and revealed that Quinton de Kock would not be elevated to the Test captaincy. Jacques Faul, acting chief executive of Cricket South Africa, sa...
Domestic consumption and export of tobacco may witness a dip of about 20 per cent during the current year due to the ongoing lockdown to contain coronavirus spread in India as well as some countries in Europe and the US, sources close to th...
A Chatbot has been developed by Punjab government in collaboration with Facebook to keep the people of the state updated about information regarding the COVID-19. A spokesperson Punjab government said that this Chatbot is based on an advanc...