75-year-old man from Sopore dies due to COVID-19; JK death toll reaches five: officials.

... ...
Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...
Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...
A surge in fighting between the Myanmar military and insurgents has killed at least 32 people, mostly women and children, in the restive Rakhine and Chin states, the U.N. human rights office said on Friday, adding the military had destroyed...
Wrestler turned actor, Dwayne Johnson is winning his fans heart by sharing an adorable video of himself with his daughter, Tiana as they sang Youre Welcome from Moana.Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is not only stunning the audience with his ch...
Gary Andersons dodgy internet connection has put paid to his chances of competing in the Professional Darts Corporations PDC inaugural home event, British media have reported.The competition was set up to entertain darts fans stuck at home ...
With no transport options available, thousands of migrant labourers across the country have resorted to commuting on foot or cycling towards their native places during the lockdown. In Nagpur, some migrant labourers were seen cycling toward...