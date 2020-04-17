Each and every food grain of farmers in Haryana will be procured; I'm visiting grain markets and monitoring procurement: Dy CM Chautala.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 17:08 IST
Each and every food grain of farmers in Haryana will be procured; I'm visiting grain markets and monitoring procurement: Dy CM Chautala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
