Three CRPF personnel killed in terrorist attack in north Kashmir's Sopore town: Officials.

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...
Former French international Mathieu Bastareaud will join Lyon for two seasons after a short spell at RU New York, the French Top 14 side said on Saturday. LOU rugby is happy to announce that Mathieu Bastareaud has signed a two-year contract...
Africa now has more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday, while Nigeria said the presidents chief of staff had died. A total of 52 of the continents 54 countries have reported ...
Indian national Subramaniam Pugalandi, who was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier in the month in Singapore, fought fear, thoughts of his family and even boredom to finally be in a condition from where full recovery is in sight. The 35-y...
Amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation IRCTC has provided 10 lakh meals to the poor and needy since March 28, with 62,990 meals distributed on Saturday, the railway subsidiary said. From l...