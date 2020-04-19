Left Menu
Mandatory 14-day quarantine being enforced for all personnel coming from outside any station, irrespective of rank: Defence Minister to PTI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 14:11 IST
