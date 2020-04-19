New guidelines barring delivery of non-essentials by e-commerce will disappoint consumers, small businesses, manufacturers: Amazon India.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 16:31 IST
New guidelines barring delivery of non-essentials by e-commerce will disappoint consumers, small businesses, manufacturers: Amazon India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Amazon India