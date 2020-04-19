A doctor dies of COVID-19 in Chennai at a private hospital: Hospital sources.

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...
European Commission vice-president Vera Jourova on Sunday chided the EU for what she said was its morbid dependency on China and India for medical supplies, a situation highlighted by the coronavirus crisis. This crisis has revealed our mor...
An Austrian who deserted Nazi forces before campaigning decades later to rehabilitate those who refused to fight for Hitler has died at the age of 97, his group said Sunday. Richard Wadani, denounced as a traitor and coward long after his r...
The Trump administration and Congress are nearing an agreement as early as Sunday on an aid package of up to 450 billion to boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing. With...
Canadian police on Sunday arrested a suspect in an active shooter investigation after earlier saying he may have been driving a vehicle resembling a police car and wearing a police uniform. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in a rural area ...