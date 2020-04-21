Left Menu
Development News Edition

Set up control rooms in assemblies for better coordination between states in helping stranded labourers, students during lockdown: LS Speaker.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 15:53 IST
Set up control rooms in assemblies for better coordination between states in helping stranded labourers, students during lockdown: LS Speaker.

Set up control rooms in assemblies for better coordination between states in helping stranded labourers, students during lockdown: LS Speaker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Italy now has more respirators than ICU patients

Italys extraordinary commissioner for the COVID-19 emergency says that for the first time during the pandemic the nation has more respirators than patients with coronavirus infections in intensive care beds. This gives us the strength to go...

Uttar Pradesh records total 1,294 COVID-19 cases

Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 1,294 COVID-19 cases, out of which 1,134 are active cases, an official said on Tuesday. Briefing reporters here, Principal Secretary medical and health Amit Mohan Prasad said 44 districts of the state...

COVID-19: 28,000 Guj doctors to participate in IMA's protest

At least 28,000 doctors in Gujarat will join the Indian Medical Associations call for a candlelight vigil on April 22 to protest against violence and discrimination faced by medical practitioners treating COVID- 19 patients, an official sai...

Norway's unemployment eases to 15.3% of work force

Norways overall rate of unemployment fell slightly to 15.3 on Tuesday, the Labour and Welfare Agency NAV said, down from a record 15.4 on April 7, as the economy ground to a halt amid efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.The Norwegian gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020