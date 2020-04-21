Guidelines sent to states that while focus is on COVID-19, other services like dialysis, HIV and cancer treatments should be provided: Govt.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 16:43 IST
Guidelines sent to states that while focus is on COVID-19, other services like dialysis, HIV and cancer treatments should be provided: Govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID