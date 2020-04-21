Maharashtra government says doorstep delivery of newspapers, magazines prohibited in Mumbai region, Pune but allowed in other parts of state.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 18:41 IST
