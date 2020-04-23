COVID-19 detection test method developed by IIT-Delhi gets ICMR nod: Officials.

A new study has identified the first known permanent population of asteroids originating from outside our Solar System. The objects are believed to have been captured from other stars billions of years ago and have been orbiting our Sun in ...
Telugu Desam Party TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday expressed concern over the pending status of over 16,000 samples taken to ascertain the infection of the coronavirus. According to a press r...
Qualification for the next Champions League should be on sporting merit and domestic leagues should explore all possible options to finish seasons because of the coronavirus crisis, UEFA said on ThursdayThe ideal scenario, should the pandem...
Masked and gloved members of the U.S. House of Representatives gathered in a largely empty Capitol for the first time in weeks on Thursday to vote on the next coronavirus response bill under rules that will extend proceedings for hours in t...