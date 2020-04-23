Delhi Chief Secy directs panel, headed by principal health secy, to frame security protocol for healthcare workers in 48 hours: Officials.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 22:39 IST
Delhi Chief Secy directs panel, headed by principal health secy, to frame security protocol for healthcare workers in 48 hours: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi