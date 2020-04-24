Staff at railway health unit in Ghaziabad tested for COVID-19, sent to home quarantine after pharmacist tests COVID-19 positive:Northern Rlys.

The central government has sought interns from the Indian Institutes of Management IIMs and other knowledge partners to help its empowered groups of officers responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a communique, the personnel ministry asked...
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed a nearly 500 billon coronavirus relief bill into law to expand loans for small businesses reeling from the outbreak, as his Treasury secretary promised surveillance to stop bigger companies from ...
Hedge fund and private equity firms are not eligible for the types of U.S. government loans designed to provide relief to small businesses from the economic hardship of the coronavirus outbreak, the Small Business Administration said on Fri...
U.S. investment banks are shrinking lending activity in Europe as the coronavirus crisis forces them to retreat home, allowing BNP Paribas and other European lenders to fill the funding gaps and grab market share, seven sources told Reuters...