MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

The Maharashtra government has decided to make coronavirus tests and treatment in medical and dental colleges under the states Medical Education Department free and people should not avoid treatment thinking about high costs, Minister Amit ...
The Delhi High Court has directed that COVID-19 related tests should be made available to the general public at the lowest cost possible as the country is going through an unprecedented medical crisis affecting public order. The court was h...
The extended lockdown of tennis will help Andy Murrays return from injury but it will be a big ask for him to add to his three Grand Slam titles, according to former British number one Greg Rusedski. Murray underwent hip re-surfacing surger...
Chennai, Apr26PTI Abrasives manufacturer Carborundum Universal LtdCUMI, part of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, on Sunday said it is resuming operations at its electro-minerals division facilities in Kerala following relaxatio...